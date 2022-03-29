Carolyn Martinez Joins Christina’s House as Program Manager

SPRINGFIELD — Shannon Mumblo, executive director of Christina’s House, announced that Carolyn Martinez has joined the organization as program manager.

In her new role, Martinez will work closely with Christina’s House human-services professionals and direct service staff to ensure that mothers and their children who were homeless or near-homeless are developing vital life skills and are steadily working through the program with the goal of transitioning to stable housing and self-sufficiency.

Martinez brings first-hand experience to Christina’s House as a graduate of the program. She has worked in community healthcare settings for the past several years and has completed certificate programs in child behavioral health and community health. She is currently a student at Cambridge College working toward a bachelor’s degree in human services.

“As a graduate of the Christina’s House program, I am excited to work alongside Shannon to share the vision of the organization and continue to bring it to its fullest potential for the women and children that Christina’s House serves today and those families we’ll serve in the future,” Martinez said.

Mumblo added that “2022 has already been such an inspirational year. We have been able to hire four of our graduates to help us meet the needs of our expanding program. Three of our graduates help with per diem needs to support the program, and Carolyn was the perfect fit for the program manager role. She not only brings her experience in successfully completing the program, but also years of management and supervisory experience. It is such a fulfilling experience to see our graduates return to help encourage other families to reach their goals.”

Now in its 10th year, Christina’s House operates two houses in Springfield that provide transitional housing and social services for homeless or near-homeless mothers and children. The program educates, embraces, and encourages families as they develop the life skills needed to become self-sufficient as they transition from homelessness to stable environments. Through the program, women and their children participate in programs that include financial counseling, job-skills development, and building healthy eating and exercise habits.