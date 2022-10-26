Collins Electric Wins Project Excellence Award From National Electrical Contractors Assoc.￼

CHICOPEE —Collins Electric Co. Inc., an electrical contractor based in Chicopee, was recently recognized by the National Electrical Contractors Assoc. with a NECA Project Excellence Award in Education in the over $1 million category for Smith College Neilson Library.

NECA established the Project Excellence Award to showcase the exceptional work that its members perform throughout the country. Collins Electric was recognized along with this year’s other winners during NECA’s 2022 convention in Austin, Texas on Oct. 17.

“Winning this national excellence award from the premier electrical-contractor association, NECA, is a first for Collins Electric,” said Larry Eagan, president and CEO. “Competing and winning across the country against other large and complicated (over $1 million) education projects is a salute to Smith College, designers, engineers, and contractors who diligently worked together to construct this nationally recognized, award-winning building.”

The renovation gutted the historic building with a new focus on the future. Additions to the library in the 1930s, 1960s, and 1980s were demolished along with the entire interior of the original 1909 library. The front and rear brick brownstone façades were the only remaining parts.

The project involved 150,000 square feet with 5,000 LED, energy-efficient light fixtures; glass skylights; dimming; and windo- shade controls to deliver the best-quality energy-efficient lighting possible. Strict attention was paid to controlling temperature and humidity, as well as tight security, for the library’s rare-books collection.

“This unique restoration, one of the most challenging in Smith College’s 150-year history and Collins Electric’s 116-year history, is a salute to our past, current, and future members of our team,” Eagan said. “Everyone is proud to have participated in this project and looks forward to other challenges that bring out our best in diligence, creativity, and problem solving.”

Click here for a video about the project produced by Smith College.