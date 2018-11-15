Come Celebrate This Year’s Women of Impact on Dec. 6

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest, the business journal covering Western Mass., will honor its inaugural Women of Impact on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield, One Monarch Place.

BusinessWest has consistently recognized the contributions of women within the business community and has now created the Women of Impact awards to honor women who have the authority and power to move the needle in their business, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisors and mentors within their field of influence.

More than 80 nominations were submitted, and candidates were scored by an esteemed panel of three judges. There are eight winners in this first class. Honorees are profiled in the Nov. 12 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. This year’s honorees are:

The Women of Impact for 2018 are:

• Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director of Public Services, Springfield City Library;

• Kerry Dietz, principal, Dietz Architects;

• Denise Jordan, executive director, Springfield Housing Authority;

• Gina Kos, executive director, Sunshine Village;

• Carol Leary, president, Bay Path University;

• Colleen Loveless, president and CEO, Revitalize Community Development Corp.;

• Janis Santos, executive director, HCS Head Start; and

• Katie Allen Zobel, president and CEO, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

The Women of Impact Awards Luncheon on Dec. 6 will begin with registration and networking at 11 a.m., with the formal program to start at noon. Tickets are $65 per person, and tables of 10 are available. Tickets may be purchased online at businesswest.com/women-of-impact, or by calling (413) 781-8600. The Women of Impact program is sponsored by Bay Path University, Comcast Business, Country Bank, Granite State Development, and WWLP 22 News.