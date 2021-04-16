Common Threads to Celebrate Women and Mentorship

SPRINGFIELD — Common Threads, the signature event of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, is coming up on Thursday, April 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will highlight the “My Strong Suit” campaign, which celebrates women’s unique talents and skills.

The annual event, held virtually this year for safety reasons, is an evening that celebrates women. Guests will hear stories of success and be encouraged to discover and share their strong suits. Dress for Success serves low- to moderate-income women, many who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is important to lift everyone’s spirits and celebrate the women served by Dress for Success.

Western Mass News anchor Briceyda Landaverde will be the emcee for the event. Joli Hamilton, a depth psychologist whose life has revolved around teaching in non-traditional settings, will serve as the keynote speaker. Rather than working on what is ‘wrong’ in a situation, Hamilton approaches every question and emotion with an attitude of curiosity, looking for the ways she can help people find their own answers, providing practical, well-researched support.

During the event, the Eastfield Mall and its management team will be honored as Outstanding Contributors for their generous support hosting the Dress for Success boutique, which serves more than 400 women per year.

In addition, the organization will honor Christina Atwater as Volunteer of the Year for her leadership in implementing and developing programs like the Margaret Fitzgerald mentor program, the volunteer strategic plan, and the diversity, inclusion, and equity initiative. “Her altruism is an inspiration to all of our participants,” Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said.

Jenary Merced will be recognized with the Distinguished Alumna Award. She successfully completed Dress for Success’ programs and is now an accomplished professional and passionate community contributor. “Jenary recently joined our board and is a role model for all women in our organization,” said Jessica Dupont, board president.

Click here to register. Tickets to Common Threads cost $15. In recognition of how they help the organization, volunteers may attend at no cost. The event will feature opportunities to donate to the work of Dress for Success Western Massachusetts.

Event sponsors include Baystate Health, Berkshire Bank, BusinessWest, Health New England, MassLive, Meredith-Springfield Associates, PeoplesBank, Scout Curated Wears, Seven Roads Media, the Republican, St. Germain Investments, Toner Plastics, Western Mass News, and Zasco Productions.