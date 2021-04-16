STCC Launches ‘Spring into Wellness’ Learning Series

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College and the STCC Foundation will kick off a free learning series for the Western Mass. community that combines education and wellness in a fun and engaging format.

Called “Spring Into Wellness,” the season begins with a three-part virtual series conducted on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The sessions include:

• May 4: “Health Cooking at Home” with Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean in Springfield;

• May 18: “Financial Wellness Checkup” with Anthony Rondinelli, associate professor of Business Administration at STCC; and

• June 1: “Total and Holistic Wellness Practices” with Sheila Magalhaes, owner of Heartsong Yoga Center in East Longmeadow.

“This opportunity begins as a virtual celebration that brings education and wellness together for all to learn in an enjoyable, fun and engaging format, while raising awareness and funding for student programming and support through the STCC Foundation,” said Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation.

Dr. Kevin Hinchey, a STCC Foundation board member, added that “STCC is a gem for our community, providing rich and diverse education and training that benefits our richly diverse community. Now, in this difficult time, they have once again stepped up to help stimulate wellness with the Spring into Wellness series. This is one more example of how STCC is a great partner in supporting the health of our community.”

The STCC Foundation is offering community sponsorship opportunities for the series. Sponsors will enjoy benefits such as acknowledgement on YouTube video during the event; advertisement on all STCC social-media channels leading up to the event; name and logo featured on the STCC event website; listing in the upcoming STCC president’s report; verbal acknowledgement by the STCC Foundation board during the event; recognition in the event public-relations campaign, including direct mail, e-mail, and publication advertising; and complimentary STCC Cares personalized gifts commemorating the series.

Gold sponsors for this event include Baystate Health, the Collins Companies, and Smith & Wesson. Sponsorships are still available at the bronze, silver, and gold levels. E-mail Kelly Galanis at [email protected] for more information about sponsorship.

To register to attend the event, visit www.stcc.edu/wellness.