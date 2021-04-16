Springfield College Presenting Virtual Hip-hop Summit Today and Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Office of Multicultural Affairs team, in collaboration with other partners, is hosting a two-day virtual summit today and Saturday, April 16 and 17, to provide a background, general understanding, and experience in the study of hip-hop as a field of academic inquiry, and to address the new realities of those involved in and impacted by the culture.

The event will feature keynote speaker Rosa Clemente — an organizer, producer, independent journalist, and scholar-activist — and 10 panelists, performers, and artists. The summit will educate the community on topics related to classism, racism and white supremacy, sexism, and heteronormativity.

Click here for more details about this event. For general inquiries, e-mail [email protected].