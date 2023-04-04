Common Threads to Celebrate Women Supporting Women

SPRINGFIELD — Time is running out to purchase tickets for Common Threads, an annual event to highlight the life-changing achievements of women engaged in Dress for Success Western Massachusetts (DFSWM). The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield Sheraton. Tickets are on sale until Thursday, April 6.

Common Threads will feature networking, dinner, and a live auction leading into a program that will highlight multiple local women who have made tremendous strides toward financial stability and personal goals. To help reach a broader audience, the in-person program will be livestreamed, with the support of CJC Events, on the DFSWM Facebook page.

Xiomara Albán DeLobato, vice president and chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, will be the emcee for the event. Latoya Bosworth, life coach and soul stirrer, will serve as the keynote speaker. During the event, Marie-Ange Delimon of Tech Foundry will be given the Distinguished Alumna Award, Jill Scibelli will be honored as Volunteer of the Year, and Tanya Sears of Springfield College will be recognized as an Outstanding Contributor.

“Hearing the stories of the women in our programs will leave you inspired,” DFSWM Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said. “It’s amazing how much these women have overcome ― including poverty, abuse, addiction and more ― to provide a better future for themselves and their families.”

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is part of a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of women as they take control of their personal and professional lives. Local programs include the Foot in the Door workforce-readiness program, the Margaret Fitzgerald One-on-One Mentoring program, the Professional Women’s Group, a digital-literacy program, and the suiting program.

Click here to purchase tickets. The cost is $75 per person or $750 per table for the live event.