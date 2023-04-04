World Affairs Council to Present U.S. Commercial Service Boston Office Director Jim Paul

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts will present James Paul, director of the Boston Office of the U.S. Commercial Service, on Thursday, April 27 at noon in the ninth-floor Community Room at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield.

The U.S. Commercial Service is a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. Paul will discuss his agency’s Rural Export Center and many other resources that help Western Mass. organizations compete and win in the global marketplace. He will also brief on available assistance to enhance foreign direct investment, travel and tourism from abroad, and international student recruitment to the area’s high schools and universities.

Admission for World Affairs Council members is $5 ($20 including a box lunch provided), or $10 for non-members ($25 with lunch provided). Attendees may also bring their own lunch or choose not to eat.

To register or for more information, visit wacwestma.org or call (413) 733-0110.