Bay Path University Appoints Eric Lesser to Board of Trustees

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that Eric Lesser — attorney, educator, and former four-term state senator — has been elected to its board of trustees.

“Eric Lesser has been a loyal and longtime supporter of Bay Path University, and he has a strong commitment to our mission and our students,” Bay Path University President Sandra Doran said. “His many years of public service at both the state and the national level have given him incredible knowledge and insight on government and policy that will add significant value to both our board and in furthering our initiatives at the university.”

Lesser was one of the original members of President Obama’s White House team. From January 2009 to July 2011, he served as special assistant to the president’s senior advisor, David Axelrod. Later, he served as the Council of Economic Advisers’ director of Strategic Planning. In 2014, Lesser was elected to the Massachusetts State Senate, representing the First Hampden and Hampshire district.

As a state senator, Lesser led and served on numerous committees and commissions. He chaired the Joint Committee on Economic Development & Emerging Technologies; the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development, and the Senate Committee on Ethics. He also was vice chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation and co-chaired the Massachusetts Commission on the Future of Work. Among his many priorities, he was a key proponent of east-west rail, a leading advocate for civics education, a champion for alleviating student debt, and a national leader on the future of work.

“Bay Path University is an anchor institution for the Greater Springfield area and has been on the vanguard of training a new generation of professionals in health sciences, technology, and business,” Lesser said. “I am especially grateful for their leadership opening new pathways for women from underrepresented communities, their continued dedication to serving the diverse people of Western Massachusetts, and the leadership role they’ve taken in life sciences, online and adult education, and other emerging trends in higher education. I look forward to joining the inspiring group of leaders who make up their board and helping to support their students and alumni.”

Lesser is currently a senior counsel at WilmerHale, a Boston-based law firm, where he is a member of the Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Group. He earned his juris doctorate from Harvard Law School in 2015 and his bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 2007.