Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2024 Announced

BOSTON — Each year, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) partners with state legislators to identify women who make outstanding contributions to their organizations and in their communities. This week, the MSCW announced the full list of awardees and their nominating legislators.

Each elected official is encouraged to submit one woman from their constituency who is making a big difference in their community but not necessarily making the news, as a means of recognizing their invaluable efforts and extraordinary acts of service. This year, the class of 2024 Commonwealth Heroines comprises more than 125 women from across the state, leaders in industry, business, nonprofits, advocacy, and more.

The MCSW will be celebrating the 21st annual Commonwealth Heroines on Friday, June 14 at the Gardner Auditorium at the Massachusetts State House. Opening remarks will be made by MCSW Chairwoman Sarah Glenn-Smith, followed by recognition of all 125 honorees and the 2024 MCSW Scholarship award winners in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary.

The 2024 Commonwealth Heroines from Western Mass., and their nominating legislators, are as follows:

Berkshire County

• Darlene Rodowicz, Pittsfield (nominated by state Rep. John Barrett III)

• Christine Ward, Great Barrington (nominated by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli)

Franklin County

• Pamela Adams, Greenfield (co-nominated by state Rep. Natalie Blais and state Sen. Jo Comerford)

Hampden County

• Jessica Avery, Chicopee (nominated by state Rep. Shirley Arriaga)

• Amy Baxter, Longmeadow (nominated by state Rep. Brian Ashe)

• Roseanne Caracciolo, Feeding Hills (nominated by state Sen. John Velis)

• Christine Goonan, Wilbraham (nominated by state Rep. Angelo Puppolo)

• Emurriel Holloway, Springfield (nominated by state Rep. Bud Williams)

• Judith Matt, Springfield (nominated by state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez)

• Laura Rooney, Ludlow (nominated by state Sen. Jacob Oliveria)

• Pat Voisine, Springfield (nominated by state Rep. Orlando Ramos)

• Rose Webster-Smith, Springfield (nominated by state Sen. Adam Gomez)

Hampshire County

• Alisa Klein, Leeds (nominated by state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa)

• Henia Lewin, Amherst (nominated by state Rep. Mindy Domb)

• Amanda Milazzo, Easthampton (nominated by state Rep. Daniel Carey)