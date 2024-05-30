Westover Metropolitan Airport Announces Launch of New Website

CHICOPEE — Westover Metropolitan Airport announced the launch of its new website, westoverairport.com, designed to streamline the user experience and provide valuable information for travelers, pilots, and aircraft tenants.

For close to five decades, Westover Metropolitan Airport has been committed to ensuring safe, convenient, and cost-effective travel. Situated in Chicopee, Westover Municipal Airport’s strategic location offers easy access to major highways.

“We are just two miles from the Massachusetts Turnpike and only six miles away from Interstate 91. This facilitates seamless travel to prominent cities like Boston, Providence, and New York, as well as renowned area attractions like the Berkshires and the Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Andy Widor, manager of the Westover Metropolitan Airport and president of Westover Metropolitan Development Corp.

“Westover Metropolitan Airport is essential to the many business aircraft and personal aircraft used for recreational purposes that utilize the runways here,” added Widor, who is active in municipal airport organizations and associations regionally and nationally. “For pilots and business or leisure travelers, we are well-known by professional word of mouth. But we knew we needed to upgrade our online and unlimited reach worldwide with a newly focused website.”

The newly launched website aims to further enhance the airport’s commitment and reputation to exceptional service by providing a user-friendly platform to access essential travel and destination information.

Westover Metropolitan Airport benefits from the worldwide reputation of Westover Air Force Reserve Base, but it is important to provide the distinction between the military facility and high-profile operations and the civilian operations. The new website’s focus will help achieve that.