Monson Savings Bank to Host Free Fraud, Scams, and Cybersecurity Seminar

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank will host a free seminar on Wednesday, June 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. The seminar will be focused on helping attendees from businesses grow their awareness of risks and prevention methods related to fraud, scams, and cybersecurity.

In the no-cost seminar, expert speakers Heather Arbour, Monson Savings Bank vice president, BSA/fraud officer, and compliance manager; Paul Shepardson, Monson Savings Bank assistant vice president and digital systems officer; and Charlie Christianson, owner and technology and security professional with CMD Technology Group Inc., will share with attendees how to protect themselves and their businesses from fraud and scams, how to identify scam-prevention methods, how to create a risk assessment for their current business practices, how to develop security procedures for their business and employees, and how to respond to events where a business may be at risk for fraud or a scam.

“We take the safety and security of all our customers very seriously. Businesses can be at risk and susceptible to fraud and scams, especially if they do not have anti-fraud measures and controls in place,” Arbour said. “As a community bank, we are proud to offer businesses the support and knowledge to navigate the fraud, scam, and cybersecurity risks they could face and, furthermore, help them to protect themselves, their business, and their employees by offering sound risk-mitigation practices to put in place. We want to give businesses the tools to be as secure as possible.”