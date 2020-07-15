Community Foundation Welcomes Two New Staff Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) announced two new staff members, filling key development and finance roles at the organization. Daisy Pereira-Tosado joins CFWM as director of Philanthropy, and Didi de Almeida has been hired as account manager.

Pereira-Tosado is responsible for bolstering and diversifying the foundation’s development strategy. She brings 25 years of experience in the nonprofit arena and has led and served in leadership roles for community-based organizations, most recently as senior director of Philanthropy at New England Public Media.

Pereira-Tosado has developed many valuable resources for the local community as an active volunteer for local organizations such as Girls Inc. of Holyoke, Link to Libraries, and the Springfield Puerto Rican Day Parade Committee. She is a graduate of Boston University.

Meanwhile, de Almeida brings seven years of experience in nonprofit accounting management for local nonprofit organizations, and recently earned her MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

Prior to her graduate studies, de Almeida was fiscal manager for the Center for New Americans, business manager for the Brick House Community Resource Center, and staff accountant for the MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center. Her experience includes budgeting, compliance, financial reporting, expense tracking, tax filing, and audit preparation.