Newest COVID-19 Response Grants to Nonprofits Total $785,000

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts announced new grants to 36 local nonprofits through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley totaling $785,000, targeting food insecurity, homelessness, those with disabilities, and summer programs, as well as addressing immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including this latest round, the Response Fund has awarded nearly $4.8 million in grants to nonprofits in Western Mass. that are on the front lines of serving vulnerable populations affected by the crisis. The statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund has provided $2.8 million in funding to support the Community Foundation’s response to the region’s pandemic crisis.

Girls Inc. of the Valley, based in Holyoke, is one recipient in the latest grant round, using funds to transition to virtual summer programming due to COVID-19. Girls Inc. serves 5- to 18-year-old girls from the Greater Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee areas and other surrounding towns through after-school and summer programs at little or no cost to families.

According to Suzanne Parker, Girls Inc. executive director, “staying connected to girls is more important than ever. Responding to the need, Girls Inc. of the Valley has transitioned its summer programming to an online, virtual format. This generous grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts will help us to provide supplies in at-home activity packets to further enrich girls’ experiences. We are grateful to the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for their commitment to supporting girls in the Valley.”

The 36 nonprofits that received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund from the Pioneer Valley are: Berkshire County Arc, Bethlehem House, Boy Scouts of America – Western Massachusetts Council, Boys and Girls Club Family Center, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, Christina’s House, Community Adolescent Resource and Education Center, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, the Community Survival Center, Dakin Human Society, Ellie Fund, Easthampton Community Center, Girls Inc. of the Valley, Hampshire Regional YMCA, Health Law Advocates, Holyoke YMCA, Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, Ludlow Boys & Girls Club, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, New North Citizens’ Council, Open Pantry Community Services, Providence Ministries for the Needy, Rachel’s Table, South End Community Center, Somali Bantu Community of Springfield, Springfield Boys and Girls Club, St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Salvation Army – Greenfield Corps, the Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps, the Salvation Army – Springfield Corps, Urban League of Springfield, West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, YMCA of Greater Springfield, and YMCA of Greater Westfield.

The Response Fund has raised $6.9 million from 630 donors, including foundations, businesses, and individuals, and resources from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.