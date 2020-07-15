Drive-in Movie Night at Mercedes-Benz to Benefit Urban League of Springfield

CHICOPEE — Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser on Saturday, July 18 to benefit the Urban League of Springfield. Live band Malado is performing at 7:30 p.m, and the movie, The Lion King, starts at 9 p.m. All are invited to attend, and to arrive early to secure a spot.

Suggested donation is $20 per vehicle if tickets are purchased in advance and $30 per vehicle if purchased at the door. Purchase tickets in advance by clicking here.

“We are so excited to bring this fun summer pastime back to the area,” said Michelle and Peter Wirth, owners of the dealership. “All participants can feel great about supporting those doing meaningful and important work in our local community, and have fun doing it.”

The Urban League of Springfield serves the African-American community in Greater Springfield by advocating for and providing model services that enhance the academic and social development of young people and families, promoting economic self-sufficiency, and fostering racial inclusion and social justice.

“We are extremely gratified by the philanthropic spirit of the Wirth family providing this great opportunity to raise money to support our programs and activities,” said Henry Thomas, Urban League president and CEO. “Social responsibility is critically important these days, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield just gets it.”

Visit www.mbspringfield.com/drivein for safety guidelines and complete details.