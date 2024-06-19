Company Notebook

Greenfield Savings Bank Donates $50,000 to Iron Horse Music Hall

NORTHAMPTON — Greenfield Savings Bank announced it is making a donation of $50,000 to the Parlor Room Collective in support of its $750,000 capital campaign to revive the Iron Horse Music Hall in downtown Northampton. The Parlor Room Collective, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the health and vitality of the community through the power of music, purchased the Iron Horse last fall and launched a capital campaign to raise funds for renovations and updates to the historic music venue. Updates included expanding to the neighboring storefront at 18 Center St. and putting in 10 bathrooms on the first floor. The Iron Horse reopened its doors to the public for the first time on May 15 to a sold-out crowd with Taylor Ashton and Rachael & Vilray playing to an audience eager to celebrate the return of this beloved venue. Chris Freeman, executive director of the Parlor Room Collective, said the gift from Greenfield Savings Bank will help cover the costs of the extensive renovations that have made the Iron Horse a more accessible space, as well as the startup costs for the restaurant and the staff more than doubling in size to account for the new venue and restaurant. Along with the bar space and bathrooms, Iron Horse updates include flooring, lighting, HVAC, and a new sound system. These updates prioritize the customer and artist experience, making the space more comfortable and accessible than ever before.

Kuhn Riddle Rolls Out New Name, Logo

AMHERST — Kuhn Riddle Architects, an Amherst firm established in 1988 by John Kuhn and Chris Riddle, has rolled out its new name and new look. The firm is now Kuhn Riddle Architects & Designers and is headed by its second generation of leadership, President Aelan Tierney and Principals Jonathan Salvon and Charles Roberts. The firm worked with a Northampton-based creative studio, Transit Authority Figures, to develop a logo, signature colors, fonts, and a name that reflects the firm’s foundation, as well as its transitions, growth, and views toward the future. The new Kuhn Riddle logo is built on a simple grid using elemental shapes to create a symmetrical, abstract ‘KR’ monogram. These forms, each consisting of a quarter-circle and a triangle, face each other and together form a square. The new logo reflects Kuhn Riddle’s dedication to smart and creative problem solving rooted in timeless foundational principles. The font used in the new logo recalls the Goudy Old Style used in the original firm logo, yet has its own history, weight, and meaning. The new font, called Martina Plantijn, was developed by the Klim Type Foundry and named after the strong and formidable Dutch businesswomen who ran the Plantin-Moretus publishing house — then the world’s largest — in the early 17th century. As a woman-owned business, Kuhn Riddle takes inspiration from Plantjin’s entrepreneurial spirit and the family-owned company’s legacy of empowering women, which inspired a series of women descendants who went on to manage the business for much of the next three centuries. To complement the new logo, the firm chose deep blue and radiant yellow, color hues that are unique, bright, and friendly.

Eversource Named Among Climate Leaders by USA TODAY

BOSTON — For a second consecutive year, Eversource Energy has been recognized by USA TODAY and Statista Inc. as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2024. Ranked among the top utilities on the list, this distinction highlights the energy company’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions intensity, which is rooted in a commitment to sustainability throughout its operations. The USA TODAY list of America’s Climate Leaders recognizes the top 450 companies across the U.S. that have achieved the greatest reduction in their operational emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022, a measure of the amount of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue. Following Eversource’s recognition in last year’s list, the company is ranked fourth in the Energy & Utilities category and 173rd overall for 2024.

Enlite Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Indian Orchard

INDIAN ORCHARD — Enlite Cannabis Dispensary celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 479 Main St., Indian Orchard on June 4. The grand-opening event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring special guests, including state Sen. Adam Gomez, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and social-equity dispensary, Enlite is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the cannabis industry. The Indian Orchard location marks Enlite’s second opening in Western Mass., reinforcing the company’s dedication to expanding access to high-quality cannabis products in the region. In conjunction with the grand opening, Enlite hosted a food drive to support the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

UMass Amherst to Join NSF SafeInsights Project

AMHERST — The Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences at UMass Amherst has joined the newly announced U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) SafeInsights, a five-year, $90 million research and development infrastructure for inclusive education research. Led by OpenStax at Rice University, SafeInsights is a large-scale education research hub that will safely connect digital learning platforms and educational institutions to learn about learning. This initiative represents the NSF’s largest single investment in R&D infrastructure for education at a national scale and will be the first national infrastructure of its kind. SafeInsights includes a multi-disciplinary network of 80 collaborating institutions and partners, including major digital learning platforms that currently serve tens of millions of students. Lan and UMass Amherst will join together with researchers and large-scale, digital learning platforms to enable privacy-preserving research studies to better understand student learning. According to national polls conducted by the Data Quality Campaign, 86% of teachers recognize the importance of research in effective teaching. However, the majority of teachers must individually piece together research-informed teaching and learning strategies, often with limited resources. SafeInsights will enable research studies that help researchers understand how students learn best, no matter who they are, what they are learning, or how they are learning. The insights gained can lead to the development of better, research-informed teaching tools and practices, promoting educational equity. SafeInsights stringently protects learner privacy. It uses a unique technique called ‘secure data enclaves,’ which unlocks valuable insights without revealing any student information to researchers or moving student information from the learning tools that it safely lives in today.

PeoplesBank Partner NYMBUS Wins FinTech Futures Award

HOLYOKE — FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial-services technology, has named NYMBUS the Excellence in Tech winner for Core Banking System at the recent Banking Tech Awards USA ceremony held in New York City. The awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and FinTech industry across the U.S., included many of the most well-known and well-respected brands within the industry. Nymbus is a leading technology partner for PeoplesBank. “We are incredibly excited for this recognition for the NYMBUS team and their staff partners here at PeoplesBank,” said Aleda De Maria, executive vice president for Consumer Banking and Operations at PeoplesBank. “We believe that banks need to be able to offer the best technology for their customers, to create a simple banking experience. We are proud to align ourselves with an award-winning tech partner, which has allowed us distinguish ourselves in a competitive category.”

Westover Metropolitan Airport Launches New Website

CHICOPEE — Westover Metropolitan Airport announced the launch of its new website, westoverairport.com, designed to streamline the user experience and provide valuable information for travelers, pilots, and aircraft tenants. For close to five decades, Westover Metropolitan Airport has been committed to ensuring safe, convenient, and cost-effective travel. Situated in Chicopee, Westover Municipal Airport’s strategic location offers easy access to major highways. The newly launched website aims to further enhance the airport’s commitment and reputation to exceptional service by providing a user-friendly platform to access essential travel and destination information. Westover Metropolitan Airport benefits from the worldwide reputation of Westover Air Force Reserve Base, but it is important to provide the distinction between the military facility and high-profile operations and the civilian operations. The new website’s focus will help achieve that.

Summerlin Floors Makes Donation to Greenfield Community College

AMHERST — Summerlin Floors, woman-owned flooring business based in Amherst, made its annual donation of $2,500 to Greenfield Community College (GCC) in memory of Erin Summerlin, daughter of owner Ann Bronner, who hopes the gift makes a lasting impact and positive contribution toward the educational community. Bronner, a GCC alumna, aims to support the future generation of scholars and give back to the GCC community.

Goodwill Receives Grant from Eversource Foundation

PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont announced it has received a grant of $1,200 from the Eversource Foundation for its Soar for Success program. In the last year, Goodwill’s Soar for Success program served 53 individuals with job coaching and other services, while providing 1,168 vouchers for clothing and household items to individuals in need. Goodwill’s Soar for Success job-training program focuses on teaching essential employment skills, provides interview and work-appropriate clothing, and helps community members secure meaningful work. The program is offered free of charge to all Berkshire County residents.