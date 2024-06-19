Healthcare Heroes Nominations

Through July 29: In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated. But there are hundreds, perhaps thousands of heroes whose stories we still need to tell. And that’s where you come in. Nominations for the class of 2024 are due Monday, July 29, and we encourage you to get involved and help recognize someone you consider to be a hero in the community we call Western Mass. in one (or more) of these eight categories: Care Provider, Administrator, Emerging Leader, Community Health, Educator, Innovation, Collaboration, and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations can be submitted at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes/nominations.

Dulye Leadership Experience Virtual Leadership Program

June 26: Dulye Leadership Experience will present a Culture Chat titled “The Shift You Need to Make When You Become a Leader.” This free virtual program begins at noon. Prominent LinkedIn leadership voice Evan Hickok will provide tips for avoiding the biggest barriers that cause 60% of new managers to fail within the first 24 months in their role. This one-hour session is ideal for current managers and professionals seeking a future management role. Hickok has leveraged his interest in building high-performing teams into a weekly newsletter, “Lighthouse Leadership,” and content creation on LinkedIn. He has held leadership roles in engineering and manufacturing at General Electric and General Dynamics, and has designed complex systems for the U.S. Navy and served as a program manager for multi-million-dollar projects with demanding customers. Throughout his two-decade experience in major corporations, he has conducted extensive research on the differences between successful and struggling teams. He created an onboarding process for a Fortune 100 company that accelerated the productivity of more than 500 new hires by accelerating their connections. Culture Chat is a career-focused program that fosters conversations and connections with professionals from different industries and companies. The interactive program format features a mini-workshop with the expert followed by small group discussions. Reserve a virtual seat here by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/dle-culture-chat-the-shift-you-need-to-make-when-you-become-a-leader-registration-907236798687?aff=oddtdtcreator. There is no fee to attend, thanks to the sustained sponsorship of the Dulye & Co. consulting firm.

Free Fraud, Scams, and Cybersecurity Seminar

June 26: Monson Savings Bank will host a free seminar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. The seminar will be focused on helping attendees from businesses grow their awareness of risks and prevention methods related to fraud, scams, and cybersecurity. In the no-cost seminar, expert speakers Heather Arbour, Monson Savings Bank vice president, BSA/fraud officer, and compliance manager; Paul Shepardson, Monson Savings Bank assistant vice president and digital systems officer; and Charlie Christianson, owner and technology and security professional with CMD Technology Group Inc., will share with attendees how to protect themselves and their businesses from fraud and scams, how to identify scam-prevention methods, how to create a risk assessment for their current business practices, how to develop security procedures for their business and employees, and how to respond to events where a business may be at risk for fraud or a scam.

Yidstock

July 11-14: Tickets are now on sale for Yidstock: the Festival of New Yiddish Music. Now in its 12th year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst. Highlights this year will include the Klezmatics, Frank London, Eleanor Reissa, Judy Bressler, Daniel Kahn, and many more. Concert passes are available and include admission to all concerts and the two dance workshops. Individual tickets are also available for purchase for those who can only attend for part of the weekend. This year, livestream concert passes will allow friends from afar to experience Yidstock from the comfort of their homes. These passes only include access to the seven concerts; they do not include access to talks, workshops, or the film screening. Visit yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock for more information and to purchase tickets.

Party for a Purpose

Sept. 19: With the goal of making sure Square One’s children have a new, state-of-the-art, outdoor learning and playspace, Friends on a Mission will host its annual Party for a Purpose to raise funds for the playground project at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield. Now in its second year, Friends on a Mission started with a trio of friends — Bob Perry, Walter Tomala, and the late Jenn Schimmel — who set out to spend time together while giving back to the community. Their inaugural event held last fall raised more than $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With early sponsorship support from PeoplesBank and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., this year’s Party for a Purpose, featuring cocktails, food, and festivities, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Interested sponsors should contact Perry at (413) 530-3787. For tickets, visit www.startatsquareone.org.