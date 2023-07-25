Congressman Neal Announces $3 Million for Wahconah Park Grandstand Improvement

PITTSFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal joined Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and city officials to announce a $3 million earmark to renovate the grandstand at Wahconah Park.

The allocation was made possible through congressionally directed spending from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Neal included funding for this project in the FY 2023 spending bill that was signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

“Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Wahconah Park is a true gem in the city of Pittsfield, one where countless memories have been made over the course of generations. Maintaining this historic park and the sense of tradition that comes with it is of great importance to the Berkshires, which is why I am proud to have procured $3 million to make this project a reality,” Neal said. “Congress has the fundamental responsibility to oversee the expenditure of the public purse, and this investment is one that I believe will be of great service to the Berkshire community and regional economy.”

A recent structural evaluation of the ballpark’s grandstand revealed significant concerns with the structural-steel system under the grandstand, making it unusable in its current condition. The improvement project will rebuild the grandstand and bring it into compliance with modern building codes, enhance the fan and operator experience, and preserve the character-defining elements that have made this historic park a beloved sports and entertainment venue for generations.

“I am grateful for Congressman Neal’s support toward one of Pittsfield’s longstanding treasures,” Tyer said. “We now have access to resources that will enrich the visitor experience for both present and future generations to come.”