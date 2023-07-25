Rotary Club of Springfield Elects New President, Hosts Changing of the Guard

SPRINGFIELD — The Rotary Club of Springfield held its annual Changing of the Guard event at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on July 13.

The Changing of the Guard holds deep significance as it represents the seamless transition of leadership within the club, symbolizing growth and continuity. During the ceremony, the club expresses gratitude for the accomplishments and dedication of the outgoing officers while extending a warm welcome to the incoming team, who will steer the course of the club’s activities and initiatives in the forthcoming year.

“We are truly honored to gather at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and pay tribute to our outgoing officers while embracing the fresh perspectives and enthusiasm of our incoming leaders,” said Marie Angelides, newly elected president of the Rotary Club of Springfield. “The Changing of the Guard event encapsulates the dedication and passion of our club members.”

Angelides takes over for Samalid Hogan, who served as Rotary Club of Springfield president for the past year.