bankESB Parent Company Wins National Top Workplaces Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Financial Group, parent company of bankESB, announced it was named a 2023 Financial Services Industry Top Workplaces national award winner.

This award is based solely on feedback from employees of participating workplaces, gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee-engagement tools. Industry Top Workplaces awards celebrate organizations that have built a people-first workplace culture and mark them as an employer of choice within their sector.

This is the second year in a row that bankESB’s parent company has been recognized nationally in the financial-services industry category. The company also was named a national Top Workplaces USA winner in 2022.

“To be nationally recognized as an employer of choice in financial services is a tremendous honor, particularly since it’s the direct result of feedback from those who know us best: our employees,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said. “I’m proud of our employees’ passion and dedication to helping our customers, our communities, and each other unlock their potential, every day. As an employer, we’re equally committed to nurturing an environment where everyone feels valued and respected, and where employees can unlock their own potential, personally and professionally.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure that employees have a voice and are heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”