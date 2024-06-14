Construct Announces Annual Meeting on June 26

GREAT BARRINGTON — Construct will hold its 2024 annual meeting on Wednesday, June 26 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., South Egremont. All interested South Berkshire residents are welcome to attend to learn about Construct’s recent accomplishments and get a preview of what’s in store for the year ahead. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is requested by emailing [email protected]. Registration is free and open to the public.

“The annual meeting is an important event for Construct, serving as our one public meeting of the year,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “Given the pressing need for affordable housing in the Southern Berkshires and the innovative approaches Construct is implementing, we are eager to provide an opportunity for anyone interested to gain deeper insights.”

Construct is currently transforming a Gilded Age mansion, Cassilis Farm, into 11 apartments, and is hosting a designer showhouse on the property to raise awareness and funds.

Based in Great Barrington, Construct has been the leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to South Berkshire County residents in need for more than 50 years.