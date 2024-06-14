Massachusetts Legislature Approves Sales-tax Holiday Weekend Aug. 10-11

BOSTON — On Thursday, the Massachusetts Legislature approved Aug. 10-11 as a sales-tax holiday weekend for Massachusetts. On those days, the Massachusetts sales tax of 6.25% will be suspended for most items that retail for less than $2,500.

The holiday welcomes Massachusetts residents to visit retailers and small businesses around the state. A spike in consumer activity routinely boosts indirect tax revenues. According to the Department of Revenue, during the 2023 sales-tax holiday, indirect tax revenues due to increased economic activity were approximately $3.54 million.

“I am glad to see the sales-tax holiday be approved in the Legislature today, giving our residents a great chance to get outside and embrace their local businesses and community at a little bit of a discount,” state Sen. Adam Gomez said. “This annual holiday gives a boost to our small-business owners and consumers, and I am proud to support this measure annually.”