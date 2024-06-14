Tessa Lucey Appointed to Westfield State University Board of Trustees

WESTFIELD — Tessa Lucey has been appointed to the Westfield State University board of trustees. She replaces trustee and former Chairman Robert Martin, whose 10-year term ended March 1. He remained in holdover status by the governor’s office until Lucey’s appointment on May 6.

Lucey has more than 20 years of experience as a compliance officer, including extensive professional experience in healthcare and higher-education compliance, operations, labor relations, policy development, program implementation, investigations, government reviews, and audits.

She is currently director of Compliance Services and chief privacy officer at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Prior to this position, she was corporate Compliance officer and chief privacy officer at Hallmark Health System in Medford. Prior to her position at Hallmark Health, she was director of Compliance and chief privacy officer at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

In addition to her bachelor’s degree in business with minors both psychology and women’s studies from Westfield State University, Lucey earned a master of healthcare administration degree from Simmons College.

“Returning to Westfield State University as a trustee fills me with immense pride,” she said. “WSU not only provided me with the knowledge and skills to succeed in my career, but also provided me with a solid foundation to succeed in life. I am looking forward to giving back by working with the board and with university leadership to ensure the continued success and impact of the university for generations to come.”

The 11-member Westfield State University board of trustees is appointed by the governor. Each member is appointed for a five-year term, with the possibility of one additional term of five years.

“Tessa’s business and higher-education experience will complement the work of the board,” said Linda Thompson, president of Westfield State University. “Her connection as an alumna is certainly something we appreciate. Tessa’s connection with Westfield State makes this appointment meaningful and personal. I very much look forward to working with her as a board trustee.”