Country Bank Announces Holiday Support for Communities in Need

WARE — Country Bank announced a series of initiatives to help support local communities during the 2020 holiday season, especially those affected by the economic fallout from the ongoing pandemic.

As part of these initiatives, Country Bank teamed up with Old Sturbridge Village to offer 750 free meals to families in need this Thanksgiving. Meals were delivered to St. John’s Food for the Poor, the YWCA, Abby’s House, Veterans Inc., and Elm Street Congregational Church.

“We wanted to do everything we could to help support families in the community this Thanksgiving,” said James Donahue, president of Old Sturbridge Village. “Country Bank and Old Sturbridge Village share a collective belief that we can make a difference when we work together, and we are doing just that.”

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, the Country Bank retail banking team will support local small businesses by purchasing 400 gift cards from businesses throughout its markets. These gift cards will be distributed in Country Bank branch locations on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. The corporate-office team will also partner with Provision Ministry and assemble 250 backpacks filled with essential care items to be delivered to the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Throughout the month of December, the famous red kettles will be visible at several Country Bank branch locations to help fill the void the Salvation Army will experience this year, in part due to the pandemic. Country Bank has donated $10,000 toward this meaningful cause.

Finally, as part of its Community Cares program, the staff participated in its own Boston Marathon by ‘walking the distance’ via a downloadable app. This virtual challenge brought people together while supporting charities of their choice with a $500 donation. A total of $30,000 will be granted to charities.

“As a community partner, we care deeply about our communities, and we want to offer our support where it is needed most this holiday season,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “As we reflect on the past year with gratitude for the bank’s strength and ability to support so many in need, we are also humbled to witness so many great acts of kindness and support throughout our communities from the people and businesses who make this region the remarkable place it is to live and work.

“The pandemic has taken its toll on the people and places in our communities,” he added. “We know that many have suffered losses over the last several months. Some have lost their jobs, their business, and others have lost loved ones. There is no more significant time in our history for community partners to step up and provide support to those in need.”

To learn more about the various activities that Country Bank will be participating in and how to donate to the local charities it is supporting, visit www.countrybank.com/seasonofgiving.