Robinson Donovan, P.C. Makes Thanksgiving Food Donation to the Gray House

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. made a donation of 100 pounds of side dishes to the Gray House to help ensure food on the table for local families this Thanksgiving.

“We’ve partnered with the Gray House for several years for the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program, and wanted to do something extra this year, knowing how many people have been deeply impacted by the pandemic,” Partner Jim Martin said. “The Gray House is an invaluable community institution that we are proud to support.”

Through the help of individuals and businesses like Robinson Donovan, the Gray House is able to provide turkeys and accompanying food for families in need on Thanksgiving.

“Providing our neighbors with the resources needed to break the cycle of poverty truly takes a community, and as such, I am incredibly grateful to have Robinson Donovan as part of this community,” said Kristen McClintock, executive director of the Gray House. “We could not have reached this milestone, 35 years of service, without the support of such generous people. Every life we touch — be it through adult education, youth programming, food, or a warm winter coat — is possible because of their investment in the lives of those in need.”

To make a donation to the Gray House, visit grayhouse.org/donate.