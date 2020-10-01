Country Bank Donates to Local Schools

WARE — Country Bank announced donations to local schools that participate in the bank’s Savings Makes Sense school banking program. Each school received a $250 Visa gift card to assist with back-to-school supplies and other items, including personal protective equipment.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, our communities need us now more than ever,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank. “We know how difficult it is for the schools to obtain all the supplies they need when budgets become tight. We hope this donation is a reminder that we are all in this together.”

Country Bank is offering new educational resources for all students in grades K-12 through online financial-literacy lessons found on its website at www.countrybank.com/student-banking. Parents, teachers, and students are encouraged to use this resource to continue conversations around saving and budgeting.