State to Transition to Second Step of Phase 3 of Reopening on Oct. 5

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that, effective Monday, Oct. 5, lower-risk communities (based on COVID-19 case numbers) will be permitted to move into the second step of phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s economic reopening plan. All other communities will remain in the first step of phase 3. Gov. Charlie Baker also issued a revised gatherings order. Industry-specific guidance and protocols for a range of phase 1, 2, and 3 businesses will also be updated.

Among the Oct. 5 changes for lower-risk communities only:

• Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people;

• Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people;

• For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks, and laser tag will also be permitted to open, and capacity will increase to 50%;

• Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores; and

• Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%.

The limit for indoor gatherings remains at a maximum of 25 people for all communities. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 50 people for all communities.

Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in first-step communities and a limit of 100 people in lower-risk, second-step communities.