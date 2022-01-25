Country Bank Welcomes Melissa Stefanowich as Retail Banking Officer

WARE — Country Bank announced that Melissa Stefanowich has joined its Retail Banking division. An experienced leader who has been in the retail banking industry for 14 years, she will serve Western Mass. in her new role at Country Bank.

Stafenowich joins Country Bank from Westfield Bank where she was a Retail Banking officer, branch manager, and mortgage specialist. She was responsible for the leadership and management of branch service, sales, operations, and team development. She worked for Chicopee Savings Bank for eight years before it merged in 2016 with Westfield Bank. She is a supporter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America and Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts.

“I look forward to creating long-lasting relationships at Country Bank with my customers and co-workers,” Stefanowich said. “I am passionate about building connections and helping others succeed.”

Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president, Human Resources, added that “we are thrilled to welcome Melissa to the Retail Banking team; her experience in retail banking, combined with her community engagement, make her a perfect fit for Country Bank. We look forward to Melissa’s enthusiasm and dedication representing Country Bank.”