Western New England University Again Earns Top National Rankings for Online Programs

SPRINGFIELD — In newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report, Western New England University (WNE) was again recognized among the 2022 Best Online Programs.

Among online MBA Programs, WNE made significant gains, jumping 71 places and ranking 153rd (up from 224th in 2021); among Online Graduate Business Programs (Non-MBA), the university ranked 110th (up from 129th in 2021); and among Online Master’s in Engineering Programs, it ranked 79th, up from 104th. The rankings place Western New England University in the top 10 in Massachusetts for accredited online MBA and graduate business programs and in the top three in Massachusetts for accredited master’s in engineering programs.

For the 2022 edition, U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,728 online degree programs and ranked 1,646, both all-time highs. Best Online Programs rankings credit schools for long-term investments in designing and scaling their student services, technologies, curricula, and instructor training toward distance learners.

Sharianne Walker, dean of the College of Business, credits the College of Business faculty and the high quality of the online curriculum for the impressive gain in both the Online MBA and Online Graduate Business (Non-MBA) program rankings.

“This is wonderful external validation and recognition of the hard work, expertise, and commitment of our faculty to deliver on our mission promise to provide relevant, industry-aligned learning that positions business students for the future of work,” she said, adding that a core commitment of the College of Business is providing students with hands-on, relevant, industry-aligned learning, and the college maintains a rich collaborative relationship with the Business Advisory Board and business partners, which has resulted in the creation of outstanding opportunities for students and faculty to research, innovate, and shape business practice. “As the business world quickly evolves and reinvents itself, we embrace our role as an AACSB business school in preparing both traditional students and working professionals to successfully lead in a dynamic global business environment.”

The Western New England University College of Engineering continues to be top-ranked in the Online Master’s in Engineering Programs category. For the 2022 Best Online Graduate Engineering Programs rankings, U.S. News ranked ABET-accredited schools using five categories: engagement, faculty credentials, and training; expert opinion, services, and technologies; and student excellence.

The College of Engineering offers several full master’s programs online: MS in industrial engineering, MS in engineering management, and MS in electrical engineering. The colleges of Engineering and Business offer a dual-degree master of science in engineering management and an MBA that can be completed entirely online.

“Our graduate students are well-prepared with the future-ready skills and agile mindset they need to add value to their organizations and communities, both for today and for the uncertainties of tomorrow,” said Maria Toyoda, senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost. “Recognition by U.S. News & World Report of our online programs affirms our continued efforts to prepare graduates to adapt and thrive in a complex and hyper-connected world.”