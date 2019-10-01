Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Assoc. a/s/o Eric and Jacquelean Henderson v. DiGeorge Builders

Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $73,419.41

Filed: 8/29/19

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Christine Glossier v. Complete Aesthetics, P.C.; George P. Grillo, M.D.; and Kiersten Wine

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $25,000

Filed: 8/20/19

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Paul Fink v. BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. and Jane Doe

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $116,606.18

Filed:

7/25/19

Laurel Sanchez v. Baystate Health Inc. and John Doe

Allegation: Civil battery, negligence causing personal injury: $100,000

Filed: 7/25/19

Lori Leblanc v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and Springfield Area Transit Authority

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $12,602.89

Filed: 8/7/19

Elaine Letendre v. 135 Benton Drive Operating Co., LLC d/b/a Care One at Redstone

Allegation: Negligence; trip and fall causing personal injury: $45,000+

Filed: 8/9/19

Oscar Collins v. University of Massachusetts

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $100,000

Filed: 8/20/19

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP v. Coghlin Electrical Contractors Inc., Bar & Barr Inc., Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland, and Zurich Insurance American Insurance Co.

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $225,902.53

Filed: 8/30/19

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Luicia Lumber Co. Inc. v. Devine Construction Inc. and Forrest Devine

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $7,797.47

Filed: 8/16/19