Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Assoc. a/s/o Eric and Jacquelean Henderson v. DiGeorge Builders
Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $73,419.41
Filed: 8/29/19
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Christine Glossier v. Complete Aesthetics, P.C.; George P. Grillo, M.D.; and Kiersten Wine
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $25,000
Filed: 8/20/19
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Paul Fink v. BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. and Jane Doe
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $116,606.18
Filed:
7/25/19
Laurel Sanchez v. Baystate Health Inc. and John Doe
Allegation: Civil battery, negligence causing personal injury: $100,000
Filed: 7/25/19
Lori Leblanc v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and Springfield Area Transit Authority
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $12,602.89
Filed: 8/7/19
Elaine Letendre v. 135 Benton Drive Operating Co., LLC d/b/a Care One at Redstone
Allegation: Negligence; trip and fall causing personal injury: $45,000+
Filed: 8/9/19
Oscar Collins v. University of Massachusetts
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $100,000
Filed: 8/20/19
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Johnson Controls Fire Protection, LP v. Coghlin Electrical Contractors Inc., Bar & Barr Inc., Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland, and Zurich Insurance American Insurance Co.
Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $225,902.53
Filed: 8/30/19
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Luicia Lumber Co. Inc. v. Devine Construction Inc. and Forrest Devine
Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $7,797.47
Filed: 8/16/19