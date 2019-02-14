Riverside Industries Names Susan Lapointe Development Director

EASTHAMPTON — Riverside Industries Inc., a nonprofit agency empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live rich and full lives, announced Susan Lapointe is the new director of Development and Community Relations.

In her new role, Lapointe oversees fundraising, development, public and community relations, and marketing for Riverside. Fundraising will include Riverside’s annual signature fundraiser auction event, as well as annual campaigns, major gifts, planned giving, capital campaigns, cultivation, and stewardship.

An accomplished business owner, Lapointe comes to Riverside with a strong entrepreneurial background. Her recent career as owner and creative director of TurningLeaf Design included branding and marketing for many nonprofits and businesses in the Valley. In addition to running her business, her community involvement included serving as director and president of the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, chairperson for the Hampshire County Regional Tourism Council, development and marketing chair for the Easthampton Cultural Council’s annual Cultural Chaos event. Her community development also included volunteer and marketing consulting for Riverside as well as serving as a board chair and member of Riverside for many years.

“Communicating the mission of Riverside,” she said, “is the key to the success of development for an organization that has successfully set the pace for integration and inclusion for the individuals we serve each and every day.”