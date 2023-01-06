January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities

NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.

Downtown businesses will have extended hours, and many businesses and galleries will be hosting openings, closings, and other special events focused on starting fresh. The following events have been planned by downtown businesses and organizations: candlelit yoga at North Adams Yoga at 6 p.m., live music at Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Arts Lounge, a Future Labs Gallery reception at 6 p.m., a firepit and hot chocolate outside First Baptist Church hosted by the youth group, and a ‘gong bath’ performed by Howard Rosenberg from Anahata Schoolhouse Yoga and Wellness Center at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m.; gong baths are a form of meditation where one ‘bathes’ in the healing vibrations of sound.