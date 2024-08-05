Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Back Shelly Hall Malo

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank announced the return of Shelly Hall Malo as a senior mortgage originator. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry to the role and will be instrumental in helping local residents achieve their homeownership dreams.

Hall Malo previously worked at Greenfield Co-op for eight years in the early 2000s. She has a proven track record of success in originating mortgages, with a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelly back to GCB,” said Jane Wolfe, executive vice president, Residential Lending. “She is a highly respected mortgage professional with a wealth of experience and a strong reputation for building relationships. Her return will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Hall Malo added that “I am excited to be re-joining Greenfield Cooperative Bank after my years away. Together we create an exceptional team that is focused on helping families become new homeowners, or move up buyers within our communities. I look forward to putting my years of lending experience to work at the bank and will be here to help customers on their schedule when they need me. I am committed to this bank, our clients, and the community, and I look forward to enhancing this amazing group at GCB.”