Davis Foundation Donates $10,000 to ServiceNet’s Arts & Technology Day Program

NORTHAMPTON — ServiceNet received a $10,000 grant from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation to support the expansion of SkillBuilders Makerspace+, an innovative, community-based day program for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

SkillBuilders Makerspace+ is an environment where people can explore their interests, learn new skills, and be involved in collaborative activities that enrich their lives. Through hands-on learning in modern art and technology studios, members engage their creative passions — including pottery, 3D printing, painting and drawing, virtual reality, coding, and more — while sharpening their creative thinking and building confidence.

Since its launch last October, SkillBuilders has gained strong member interest and community support. The space currently includes two art studios, a Lego and model building room, a tech and gaming area, and a meditation/inspiration space with a maker’s lounge that serves as the community hub.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation for their support,” said Shawn Robinson, vice president of Vocational Services at ServiceNet. “Our aim is to empower individuals with disabilities through creative expression and skill building, and this grant enables us to expand our impact, foster inclusivity, and offer programming to the broader community.”