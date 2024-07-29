Tighe & Bond Appoints Director of Climate Resiliency and Sustainability Services

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond announced that Wayne Bates has been appointed as the firm’s director of Climate Resiliency and Sustainability Services.

In this role, he will lead the growth and development of Tighe & Bond’s services in the areas of mitigation and adaptation, sustainable design, and renewable-energy infrastructure. He brings more than 35 years of experience in environmental engineering, with a focus on designing and implementing operational improvements for clients seeking to meet their sustainability goals.

“Tighe & Bond has been providing resiliency and sustainability services to public and private clients across New England and Eastern New York for years; the breadth and depth of our talent and experience in this space is truly remarkable,” Bates said. “I am excited to work with our project teams and technical experts to build upon our existing capabilities while growing new service offerings to assist our clients in mitigating and adapting to climate change.”

Bates has demonstrated a commitment to advancing sustainability practices in both academia and engineering as an adjunct professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and UMass Dartmouth. He formerly chaired the sustainability committee for the New England Water Environment Assoc. (NEWEA), and currently serves as the traveling mentor for the UMass Amherst Engineers Without Borders Ghana project team. He was recently recognized for his contributions to the water industry by NEWEA through his induction into the New England Chapter of the Select Society of Sanitary Sludge Shovelers.

“With Wayne’s appointment to director of Resiliency and Sustainability Services, he will collaborate with and leverage our talented team of diverse subject matter experts working to help clients across the Northeast in navigating the complex challenges of climate change,” said Fran Hoey, Tighe & Bond’s chief strategy officer. “ I am confident that Wayne’s leadership will help us continue to deliver comprehensive and innovative resilience and sustainability services to our clients.”