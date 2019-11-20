Deborah Bitsoli Named President of Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD — Deborah Bitsoli has been named president of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates, effective Dec. 2. In this role, she will be responsible for the operational performance of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates; provide leadership in the execution, management, financial performance, and oversight of all operations; and explore opportunities for growth through strategic development initiatives.

“Deborah is a respected, visionary leader with extensive experience in healthcare operations. Her dedication to our mission and tremendous enthusiasm, in combination with her focus on quality, safety, and growth, will serve Mercy and the Greater Springfield community well,” said Paul Mancinone, board chair of Mercy Medical Center.

Bitsoli joins Mercy with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has spent the last 18 years in leadership roles. Most recently, she served as president of Morton Hospital, a 110-bed facility in Taunton. Prior to her tenure there, she was chief operating officer and executive vice president at Saint Vincent Hospital, a 270-bed facility in Worcester.

“Deborah is a strong, strategic leader with deep ties to healthcare in Massachusetts, and we are thrilled she has joined the Trinity Health Of New England team to lead our ongoing transformation at Mercy,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England.

Bitsoli holds an MBA from Babson College in Wellesley and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy with a management minor from Bentley University in Waltham. She is a certified public accountant in the state of Massachusetts and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.