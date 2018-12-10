Nexamp Expands Access to Solar Power in Western Mass.

BOSTON — Nexamp Inc. and HCG are working together to promote community solar projects totaling more than 21 megawatts across Western Mass., enough to power approximately 4,000 homes. The solar arrays provide the opportunity for residents, businesses, and municipalities to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on their annual electricity bills while supporting local, renewable electricity. The collaborative effort is known as Hampshire Renewables.

“Our community solar projects show the immense potential of thoughtful energy policy in the Commonwealth,” said Zaid Ashai, Nexamp CEO. “Nexamp is committed to making solar power accessible and affordable for everyone, even if they don’t have the ability to install solar panels on their own home or building for any reason. Community solar fuels the growth of local, renewable energy, and this collaboration with HCG makes it even easier for consumers to benefit in this region.”

Hundreds of local residents, nonprofits, and small businesses have already signed up through the Hampshire Renewables website or with HCG or Nexamp representatives. Customers who subscribe to Nexamp’s community solar projects through Hampshire Renewables will realize a guaranteed 15% discount on electricity from the solar projects delivered to their National Grid or Eversource utility bills.

“It was an easy decision to work with Hampshire Power to get energy credits from community shared solar,” says Peter St. Martin, owner of Roberto’s and Sylvester’s restaurants in downtown Northampton. “Our electricity costs are lower every month, and we’re supporting green power in our area. We are already working with Hampshire Power to get our electricity supply, so this was just another way to use green energy, work with a local nonprofit, and save money.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Nexamp to bring local solar savings to customers in Western Massachusetts who want to power their values, while saving money and supporting renewable energy,” said Todd Ford, executive director of HCG.

In Eversource/WMECo territory, projects are located in Amherst, Whately, Plainfield, and Hadley (Nexamp’s third project in Hadley). In National Grid territory, project locations include Palmer, Wales, Granby, Oakham, Winchendon, and Charlton (Nexamp’s third project in Charlton).

Anyone interested in participating should visit hcg-ma.org/hampshire-renewables.