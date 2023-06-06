Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy Announces New Attorney Hire

SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. (DWPM) announced that attorney L. Alexandra Hogan will join the firm in an of-counsel capacity in the firm’s Springfield office, effective July 11.

Hogan is a partner at Sabella Hogan, P.C. in Springfield. Prior to obtaining her license to practice law in 2008 and her juris doctorate at Western New England University School of Law, she earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies at Bay Path University. She represents individuals, businesses, insurers, and receivers in civil litigation, business, commercial real-estate, and bankruptcy matters.

Hogan is actively involved in the community, presents on peer and judicial panels, and has been a member of several local boards and committees. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“We are proud to welcome Alex to Doherty, Wallace,” said W. Garth Janes, managing partner at DWPM. “Her experience, reputation, and commitment to our community fit perfectly with the fabric of our law firm, and we are thrilled to offer her professional services and expertise to our clients.”