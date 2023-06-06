Julie Dick, Daniel Sacco Join Bulkley Richardson

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed attorneys Julie Dick and Daniel Sacco to the firm.

Dick is counsel in Bulkley Richardson’s family-law practice. She counsels individuals, couples, and families on all matters relating to domestic relationships. Prior to joining the firm, she was an attorney at Community Legal Aid, where she represented clients in probate and family courts and district courts as a part of the Family Law Unit. She earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Ohio State University in 2013, and a juris doctorate from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2016.

Sacco is counsel in Bulkley Richardson’s litigation department, where he works with clients on preparing for administrative proceedings and trials. He has many years of experience helping public and private companies and educational institutions address regulatory compliance-related issues, including both responding to alleged compliance violations and developing compliance policies and programs.

Prior to joining Bulkley Richardson, Sacco was a partner at Lindquist & Vennum in Minneapolis. Most recently, he was senior associate director of Research Compliance at UMass Amherst. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in 1996 and a juris doctorate from the University of Maine School of Law in 2003.

“Julie and Dan represent what the firm is all about,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “They bring fresh perspectives, a breadth of experience, and diverse careers paths that have prepared them to be successful at Bulkley Richardson. Adding two lateral attorneys strengthens our existing core practices and positions the firm for continued success.”