Polish National Credit Union to Host East Longmeadow Grand Reopening Celebration

CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) will host a grand reopening celebration for its East Longmeadow Office, 232 North Main St., on Friday, June 16 from noon to 5 p.m. In December 2021, PNCU acquired Premier Source Federal Credit Union (PSFCU) and expanded into the East Longmeadow market.

“This was a win-win situation for both PNCU and PSFCU,” said Jim Kelly, CEO of Polish National. “The joining of these two organizations made sense for several reasons. First, we were able to grow our geographic presence and access for both members. Second, we were able to preserve the credit-union culture by combining with a congenial partner, like PSFCU. And third, we were able to take advantage of the enhanced scale to focus on selecting the best systems and processes to benefit the credit union and our members going forward.” Kelly added that he is “thrilled finally be able to celebrate properly.”

On Friday, June 16, the public is welcome visit the East Longmeadow Office for on-site activities including face painting, cornhole, a visit from Say Cheese Food Truck, Batch Ice Cream Truck, and music provided by Dina McMahon of 94.7 WMAS. Attendees can meet the PNCU team, including East Longmeadow Branch Manager Diane Afonso and Assistant Branch Manager Donna Samson.

Founded in 1921, Polish National Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The organization operates eight Western Mass. branches, plus a satellite office at Chicopee Comprehensive High School; PNCU Insurance Services; PNCU Financial Services; and a Commercial Loan Office located at 94 Main St., Westfield.