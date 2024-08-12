Downtown Pittsfield Inc. Grand Opening Slated for Sept. 12

PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. (DPI) has officially relocated its office location to the heart of downtown Pittsfield at 431 North St., former home of Jan Perry Realty. DPI invites its members and the public to a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 am., Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and an opportunity to meet DPI staff and board members. The ribbon cutting will be immediately followed by an open house until 5 p.m.

DPI is managing the Framework co-working space at 437 North St., offering rentals of semi-private offices, a classroom, and a boardroom to DPI members and the public. Those attending the open house are invited to tour these spaces. Semi-private offices are available for day or monthly rentals. A boardroom rental and multi-use classroom space rental with flexible configurations are available for day rentals with access to a lounge where renters can bring in catering from downtown restaurants.

“Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is excited to be on to North Street. We believe this opportunity will allow for our organization to grow,” DPI Managing Director Rebecca Brien said. “The new location provides space to for classes, seminars, informational sessions, and gatherings to strengthen the membership of DPI.”

DPI is a membership organization consisting of property owners, businesses, residents, cultural and entertainment venues, restaurants, and nonprofit organizations who have joined forces to increase economic activity by promoting downtown as a great place to live, work, and play. DPI works in partnership with the various city departments, which has led to major streetscape projects, parking improvements, and marketing initiatives.