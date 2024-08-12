Amherst Business Improvement District to Host 11th Annual Block Party on Sept. 19

AMHERST — The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) announced its 11th annual block party will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. on North Pleasant Street in downtown Amherst. This community event promises an evening of fun, entertainment, and celebration of all things Amherst.

The annual block party draws thousands of residents and visitors. This year’s event will feature a lineup of live music and performances, showcasing local talent. Attendees can look forward to aerialists, acrobats, stilt walkers, jugglers, and a variety of street performers that will delight audiences of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited for the 11th annual block party,” Amherst BID Vice President Sarah Barr said. “This event is a celebration of our community’s spirit and Amherst’s vibrant culture. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate, and support our local businesses.”

In addition to the entertainment, local restaurants and retailers will line both sides of North Pleasant Street.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to downtown Amherst for an evening of joy and community,” added Tony Maroulis, Amherst BID board secretary and co-organizer of this year’s activities. “Our local businesses are the heart of this event, and we’re excited to see the community come out in full force to support them.”

To participate, sponsor, or partner, complete the form by clicking here.