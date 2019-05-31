Dress for Success to Host Tag Sale This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host a clothing tag sale this weekend at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness of its mission of helping women achieve their goal of creating a better life. Women may choose from an extensive array of work-suitable clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.

These new and gently used items include selections from name-brand fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

There is an abundance of clothing, so items in the tag sale will be restocked throughout the three days. The dates and times are: Friday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held near the food court in the Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, where Dress for Success maintains a boutique managed by Sally Rueli. All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Volunteers are needed for the event. If you are interested, e-mail [email protected].