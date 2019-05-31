AIC to Honor LGBTQ Leaders Via Social Media Throughout June

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) takes pride in celebrating leaders in the LGBTQ movement. Whether revered for their artistic talents, athletic prowess, political activism and public service, medicine, the sciences, education, or other fields of endeavor, they have all contributed to championing equal rights for the LGBTQ community.

Beginning June 1, AIC will recognize many of the pioneers, activists, and role models who have advanced the LGBTQ movement each day on the college’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

The month of June has long been associated with LGBTQ pride celebrations in the U.S. and other parts of the world. In 2009, President Obama issued a proclamation establishing June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and promote equal justice for all. A decade earlier, President Clinton recognized the 30th anniversary of this social uprising.

“A hallmark of American International College is the value we place on diversity. It is one of our greatest strengths,” said President Vince Maniaci. “While a college education includes academic and intellectual growth, it must also foster the development of personal and emotional intelligence. Being culturally diverse leads to deeper discussions and increased awareness. The college is proud of our LGBTQ students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners and commend them for making AIC an integral part of the ever-evolving educational fabric of higher education.”

Visit AIC online at www.aic.edu, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/americaninternationalcollege, or on Twitter @aiconcampus throughout the month of June to celebrate those who have helped to shape the world.