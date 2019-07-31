Jill Monson-Bishop Joins American Cancer Society Team

HOLYOKE — The American Cancer Society (ACS) recently welcomed Jill Monson-Bishop into the role of Community Development manager. She comes to the ACS with expertise in networking, relationship building, marketing, project management, and more.

Prior to joining the American Cancer Society, Monson-Bishop was one of the opening-day team members at MGM Springfield, with responsibilities including internal communications and employee events. She also owns Inspired Marketing, now a consultative marketing agency, but at one time a full-service marketing and event-planning company serving clients such as Smith & Wesson, Adam Quenneville Roofing, and Northwestern Mutual. Previously, she was a radio personality in Western Mass. on stations such as WMAS, Rock 102, WHYN, and more.

“Having lost my mom and dad to cancer, along with many other loved ones lost, battling, or having survived, this career choice is personal,” she said. “I want to make sure every person in our area knows the resources available to them through ACS. Oprah once said, ‘follow your passion; it will lead you to your purpose.’ I have done just that, and I’m ecstatic to share this purpose.”

Community engagement has always been a priority for Monson-Bishop, who, over the years, has been involved with organizations such the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield, Square One, YWCA, the Springfield Regional Chamber, the Drama Studio, and more. She is a graduate of Bay Path University with a MBA in entrepreneurial thinking and innovative practices, and she earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies at Westfield State University.