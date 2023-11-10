East Village Tavern to Donate $5,000 to East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Fund

EAST LONGMEADOW — The East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee is building a memorial located in front of the Pleasant View Senior Center, 328 North Main St., East Longmeadow, to honor all veterans who have served and, in some instances, made the ultimate sacrifice for the U.S. Armed Forces.

On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., the veterans of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Fund and American Legion Post 293 will march from the Legion Post, located at 3 Legion Court, East Longmeadow, to East Longmeadow Town Hall for a wreath-laying ceremony. Immediately following will be a check presentation at East Village Tavern, 53 North Main St., East Longmeadow, where tavern owners Joe, John, and Jessy Sullivan, along with owner Matt Dessereau, will donate $5,000 to the Veterans Memorial Fund.

“This country’s service members have always been an integral part of our businesses, our lives, and our communities,” John Sullivan said. “We’re proud to make this donation, as well as offer a complimentary lunch to all veterans on Saturday, November 11, courtesy of Charlie Arment Trucking.”