Big Y Named a Forbes Best-in-State Employer for Fifth Straight Year

SPRINGFIELD — For the fifth year in a row, Big Y has been named a Forbes Best-in-state Employer. Honorees have been identified across all industries based upon an independent survey of employees who anonymously recommend their employers for this award.

Employers, such as Big Y, neither have the knowledge of which employees are polled, nor do they have the ability to influence the results in any way. According to Forbes, employees are asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees are also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image. Big Y’s award spans 25 different industries.

“Big Y is honored to be recognized as a Forbes Best-in-state Employer for the fifth year in a row,” Chief Operating Officer Michael D’Amour said. “We remain grateful to every one of our over 10,000 employees for providing essential food and products for our communities every day. We are proud of their efforts and share this honor with each and every one of them.”