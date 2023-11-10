MiraVista Launches New Website Resource for HR Professionals

HOLYOKE — MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, which provides inpatient psychiatric care and outpatient substance-use recovery programs, has dedicated a section of its website to assist human-resources professionals in staying current on related services available across the state, as well as having easy access to recently published information on mental health, substance-use treatment, and wellness in the workplace. Click here to visit the page.

The page includes links to government-issued reports such as the U.S. Surgeon General’s “Impact of Not Addressing Mental Health,” the American Psychiatric Assoc. Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health, and Mental Health America’s “2022 Mind the Workplace — Employer Responsibility to Employee Mental Health.”

It lists national, state, and regional crisis helplines and includes access to mental-health-related articles by MiraVista staff members. Links are also provided to local and statewide substance-use treatment resources.

Erica Trudell, MiraVista’s assistant chief Nursing officer, recently spoke to the Human Resources Management Assoc. of Western New England on “Improving Resiliency and Promoting Self-care in the Workplace.” The hour-long presentation covered such points as creating environments in which employees feel comfortable discussing their mental health and are comfortable in providing feedback on workplace mental-health initiatives.

Joel Doolin, executive vice president of MiraVista and its sister, TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens, has addressed how these psychiatric hospitals are important resources in their communities.

In a recent interview, Doolin spoke of MiraVista’s outreach efforts since opening in April 2021 to inform businesses, schools, and parents of resources available at MiraVista and in the community.

“As a leading provider of mental-health and substance-use treatment, MiraVista staff has extensive expertise in these topic areas. We are actively working with partners in our community to make sure those resources are available to anyone who needs them,” he said. “We reach out to workplace professionals through the HR associations in the area or work directly with HR departments. We are a ready and willing partner to support the needs of those who are seeking treatment.”

Kimberley Lee, chief of Creative Strategy and Development at MiraVista, said she hopes the new resource page will prove beneficial as workplaces move to adapt their environments to a post-pandemic world in which the importance of mental healthcare has emerged as a top priority.

“HR professionals work hard to educate themselves on best mental-health and wellness programs to help employees in this post-pandemic world stay healthy, manage work-life balance, and address those issues that are starting to interfere with daily life,” Lee said. “We hope our page will prove beneficial for them, and we are ready to assist, whether through these new online resources or workplace-based presentations.”