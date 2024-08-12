Eastern States Exposition Names Laramie Coffey Livestock Program Coordinator

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Laramie Coffey of Stillwater, Okla. has joined Eastern States Exposition’s (ESE) Agriculture department as the organization’s livestock program coordinator. She is responsible for coordinating all competitive livestock events during the Big E and year-round shows; developing and maintaining strong working relationships with breed representatives, regional and national associations, and other agricultural fairs; as well as supporting livestock show facilitation, initiatives, and educational programming.

Coffey obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and natural resources from Oklahoma State University this past May. She graduated with a major in agricultural communications and minor in agribusiness.

She has held livestock internship positions with several agricultural organizations, including Oklahoma Youth Expo, Cattlemen’s Congress, and the New Mexico State Fair. In addition to those experiences, she was a youth activities intern at the American Hereford Assoc., where she assisted the youth department in planning and executing summer activities for more than 800 junior members.

Prior to joining the ESE’s full-time staff, Coffey initially came on board as livestock program assistant in a contractor role following her graduation. She most recently worked with the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation as a communications student worker, preparing correspondence mailings, designing social-media graphics tailored to the foundation, creating digital content, and assisting in creating and printing various marketing materials.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Eastern States Exposition as the livestock program coordinator,” she said. “With a background in livestock show management and valuable experience from previous internships, I am eager to apply my skills, deepen my knowledge of livestock shows in New England, and meet the dedicated exhibitors who make these events so special.”