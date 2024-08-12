John and Sandy Maybury Named 2024-25 Co-chairs of Baystate’s Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD — John and Sandy Maybury have been named co-chairs of Baystate Health’s 2024-25 Rays of Hope.

Sandy, a breast-cancer survivor who was recently treated at the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care, and her husband John, former president and now chairperson of Maybury Material Handling in East Longmeadow, have been longtime supporters of Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope.

She first started walking 24 years ago to support her best friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and the couple has continued their support and dedication through walking, sponsorship, and donating proceeds to Rays of Hope from their annual Maybury Material Handling Car Show.

“I have made many friends through Rays of Hope, and I’m blessed to be part of this organization. There are so many warriors out there who have either gone through this journey, lost loved ones, or are going through the journey now that I hope I can be there for,” said Sandy, who leaned on support from the Rays of Hope community during her own health crisis.

John noted that spreading the word about Rays of Hope and its community are important to him in his role as co-chair.

“My experience at the Rays of Hope events has been both emotional and enjoyable,” he said. “The overwhelming sense of community that comes together to support the individuals is impressive. I believe Rays of Hope is making a positive impact to foster hope and resilience in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. I want to bring others in, especially local businesses, to help support this work.”

John also supports Baystate as a member of the Baystate Health Foundation board of trustees, which he chaired from 2012 to 2014, helping guide important fundraising initiatives at Baystate Health, including Rays of Hope. He also served on the Baystate Health board of trustees, for which he also held the position of chair from 2019 to 2021.

The Mayburys were also honored by Baystate with the Baystate Health Foundation Impact Award at the President’s Evening of Gratitude in 2022. The Impact Award honors individuals who have made an impact on the philanthropic efforts to support Baystate Health.

“John and Sandy contribute their time, talent, and treasure to this community in so many ways,” said Kathy Tobin, director of Annual Giving and Events for the Baystate Health Foundation. “Leading Rays of Hope into its fourth decade is a natural progression of their involvement with Baystate Health. Their beautiful spirits inspire hope in so many.”

For more information on the 31st annual Rays of Hope or to register for this year’s walk and run on Sunday, Oct. 27, visit baystatehealth.org/raysofhope.